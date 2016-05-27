BRIEF-India's DCM Shriram Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 241.9 million rupees versus 239.8 million rupees year ago
MILAN May 27 Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna (BPER) is not studying a possible tie-up with rival Veneto Banca, a spokesman for the Italian bank said on Friday, quashing press speculation of a plan to take a controlling stake.
Italian daily Il Messaggero reported on Friday BPER was studying, with adviser Goldman Sachs, the possibility of buying into BPER's initial public offering or signing a sub-underwriting deal to backstop the imminent share issue.
"There is no deal on the table," the spokesman said.
Veneto Banca is set to launch in early June a 1-billion euro ($1 billion) share offer.
($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala)
* March quarter net profit 241.9 million rupees versus 239.8 million rupees year ago
By Ambar Warrick May 23 Southeast Asian stock markets were cautious on Tuesday as they consolidated recent gains, with the region relatively unaffected by an explosion in the English city of Manchester that left at least 22 people dead, including children. A suicide bomber struck as thousands of fans streamed out of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande late on Monday, just two-and-a-half weeks before an election that British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to wi