MILAN May 27 Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna (BPER) is not studying a possible tie-up with rival Veneto Banca, a spokesman for the Italian bank said on Friday, quashing press speculation of a plan to take a controlling stake.

Italian daily Il Messaggero reported on Friday BPER was studying, with adviser Goldman Sachs, the possibility of buying into BPER's initial public offering or signing a sub-underwriting deal to backstop the imminent share issue.

"There is no deal on the table," the spokesman said.

Veneto Banca is set to launch in early June a 1-billion euro ($1 billion) share offer.

($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala)