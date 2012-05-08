LISBON May 8 Banco BPI, Portugal's
third-largest listed bank, is to ask shareholders for permission
for a capital increase and has called a general meeting on May
31 to vote on the matter.
"Although Banco BPI has not decided to carry out any such
operation ... it wants to have the conditions at its disposal to
do so if it decides to proceed," it said on Tuesday.
Portuguese banks are under pressure to meet minimum capital
requirements under tough new European rules as well as
Portugal's EU/IMF bailout.
Portugal's 78 billion euro ($101 billion) bailout has a 12
billion standby line to recapitalise banks, and resorting to
this facility means a capital increase involving the state.
Millennium BCP, the country's largest listed bank
by assets, said on Monday it planned to strengthen its capital
beyond minimum requirements through a cash call as well as by
resorting to the recapitalisation line.
Earlier this month, Banco Espirito Santo, another
large bank, completed a cash call raising 1 billion euros
.
Unlike BCP and BPI, Espirito Santo had ruled out tapping the
bailout line.
Banks have until June to meet a 9 percent core tier 1
capital ratio goal set by the European Banking Authority and a
10 percent year-end target set out in the bailout pact.
BPI shares closed 5 percent higher at 0.416 euro on Tuesday
after Angolan company Santoro Finance agreed to buy a 9.4
percent stake from Spanish lender Caixabank, paying
0.5 euro per share.
Santoro is owned by Isabela dos Santos, the daughter of
Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos. She has been actively
investing in Portugal. Many analysts say Angolan cash could be
instrumental in helping Portuguese banks reinforce their capital
positions.
($1 = 0.7695 euro)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Dan Lalor)