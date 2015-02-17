Feb 17 Spain's Caixabank

* Says agrees that BPI should analyse the acquisition of Portugal's Novo Banco

* Caixabank on Tuesday announced a full takeover bid for Portugal's third-largest listed lender Banco BPI.

* BPI is one of 17 institutions having expressed an interes in buying Novo Banco - the successor to Banco Espirito Santo rescued by the Portuguese state last August. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jesus Aguado, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)