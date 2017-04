Oct 30 Nine months ending Sept. 30, 2013. (in billion pesos) Net profit 15.8 vs 13.2 NOTE: Bank of the Philippine Islands, a unit of conglomerate Ayala Corp and partly owned by Southeast Asia's largest lender DBS Group, is the country's biggest lender by market value. To view the bank's statement on its results, click on (link.reuters.com/ran34v). ($1 = 43.2 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Anand Basu)