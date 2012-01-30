Jan 30 Full year ending Dec. 31, 2011. (in billion pesos) Net income 12.8 vs 11.3 Note: Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), owned by Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp and Southeast Asia's biggest bank DBS, is the country's top lender by market value. In a statement, BPI said its 2011 revenue climbed 7 percent on the back of a 10 percent increase in net interest income and 3 percent rise in non-interest income. Numbers were based on unaudited results. ($1 = 43 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Michael Urquhart)