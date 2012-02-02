* Net loss 204 mln euros vs yr-ago profit of 185 mln

* Net interest income falls 13 percent

* To study bailout's line for banks to meet capital goal (Updates with comments, details)

LISBON, Feb 2 Banco BPI, Portugal's third largest listed bank, plunged to a net loss of 204 million euros ($269 million) for 2011 after writing down 339 million euros on holdings of Greek debt.

The loss, which compared with a profit of 185 million euros in the previous year, was exacerbated by a charge of 71 million euros from the transfer of pension funds to the state last year, along with 15 other banks, as the country was obliged to meet a budget shortfall under its bailout conditions.

Analysts expect Portugal's other top listed banks to post record fourth-quarter losses as a result of Greece's debt problems and the pension transfer.

BPI said net interest income fell 13.2 percent to 576.8 million euros.

BPI did not release its fourth-quarter results separately, but in the first nine months of 2011 it reported a profit of 101.5 million euros.

Chief executive Fernando Ulrich told journalists after the release of the results that BPI was still studying all possibilities to reinforce its capital to meet European capital ratio requirements by June.

"BPI always said it would study all instruments, including the public line (of credit)," Ulrich said.

BPI presented its capital plans to the Bank of Portugal on Jan. 20 and said it was in a position to guarantee that it will meet a Core Tier 1 capital ratio target of 9 percent by June established by the European Banking Authority.

Its capital shortfall is 1.359 billion euros.

Under Portugal's 78-billion-euro bailout from the European Union and IMF, there is a 12-billion-euro funding line for bank capitalisation. ($1 = 0.7592 euros) (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Axel Bugge; Editing by Will Waterman)