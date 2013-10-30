LISBON Oct 30 Portugal's third-largest listed
bank BPI posted on Wednesday a 38 percent fall in
nine-month net profit as net interest income dropped 19 percent
hurt by Portugal's weak economy.
Net profit fell to 72.7 million euros ($100.12 million), but
exceeded market consensus. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had
expected, on average, a net profit of 67 million euros.
BPI's net interest income -- the difference between interest
charged on loans and interest paid on clients' deposits -- fell
in the January-September period to 355 million euros from a year
earlier, in line with expectations.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip)