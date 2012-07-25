Uzbekistan senate appoints Nurmuratov new central bank chairman
ALMATY, June 6 Uzbekistan's upper chamber of parliament said on Tuesday it has appointed Mamarizo Nurmuratov new central bank chairman.
LISBON, July 25 Banco BPI, Portugal's third largest listed bank, posted on Wednesday an unexpected rise in first-half net profit, even though net interest income fell and provisions for bad loans rose amid the country's recession and debt crisis.
Net profit rose almost 8 percent to 85.1 million euros ($103.2 million), while analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected, on average, a net profit of 65 million euros. The profit comes after a big loss last year mostly due to a write-down on holdings of Greek debt.
BPI's net interest income -- the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on clients' deposits -- fell 4 percent in the January-June period to 292 million euros.
The bank said trading gains jumped 33 percent to 178 million euros and commissions rose almost 6 percent to 157 million euros.
BPI's overseas business, mostly in Angola where the bank holds a majority stake in BFA bank, accounted for nearly 40 million euros of the total profit. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Andrei Khalip)
NEW YORK, June 6 Anthem Inc, one of the largest sellers of Obamacare individual health insurance, said it will exit most of the Ohio market next year because of volatility and uncertainty about whether the government will continue to provide subsidies aimed at making the plans affordable.