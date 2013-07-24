(Adds bad loans, credit portfolio, Angola)
LISBON, July 24 Banco BPI, Portugal's
third-largest listed bank, posted a 31 percent fall in
first-half net profit on Wednesday as the country's economic
recession hit net interest income and more loans turned sour.
The bank said bad loans over 90 days overdue stood at 945
million euros on June 30, representing 3.4 percent of its loan
portfolio and up from 892 million euros at the end of last year.
The credit portfolio shrank by 4 percent from a year earlier
to 27 billion euros at the end of June, showing no let-up in
Portugal's financing woes. The country is in the grips of its
worst recession since the 1970s after applying tough austerity
measures under in international bailout.
Provisions for bad loans rose 3 percent to 150.6 million
euros.
Net profit fell to 58.9 million euros ($77.9 million), but
exceeded the consensus of market forecasts with analysts
surveyed by Reuters on average expecting a net profit of 45
million euros.
BPI's net interest income, the difference between interest
charged on loans and interest paid on clients' deposits, fell 19
percent to 237 million euros from the same period last year.
The bank added that net interest income was pressured by 45
million euros paid in interest on the state support it received
to boost capital ratios as part of Portugal's international
bailout.
Profit at BPI's main overseas unit - Angola's BFA - slipped
2.6 percent in the first half to 35.9 million euros, it said,
without providing further details.
($1=0.7565 euros)
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip and Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)