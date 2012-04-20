LISBON, April 20 Banco BPI, Portugal's third largest listed bank, posted on Friday a 13 percent drop in first-quarter net profit as net interest income fell 22 percent on higher funding costs amid the country's recession and debt crisis.

Net profit fell to 39.3 million euros even after one-off gains of 89 million euros, while analysts surveyed by Reuters has expected, on average, a net profit of 51 million euros. The profit comes after a big loss last year mostly due to a write-down on holdings of Greek debt.

BPI's net interest income -- the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on clients' deposits -- fell 22 percent in the quarter to 124.6 million euros. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)