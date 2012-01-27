LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - Portuguese Banco BPI became the second European bank this year to launch a discounted buy-back offer for a covered bond issue as it seeks to boost its capital ratio, although the skinny premium is unlikely to lure investors out of their holdings.

While banks have primarily focused on buying back subordinated debt instruments in order to increase their core Tier 1 up until now, they are increasingly turning to liability management on other instruments, including covered bonds.

Earlier this year, National Bank of Greece completed a similar liability management exercise on one covered bond issue and five hybrid Tier 1 securities which allowed the bank to book a EUR302m Core Tier 1 gain.

NGB bought back EUR636.1m of a EUR1.5bn covered bond issue at 70% of par. There was no precedent of a tender at such a discount.

The last European Banking Authority stress test conducted at the end of 2011 showed that BPI had a capital shortfall of just shy of EUR1.4bn.

BPI, rated Ba2/BB+/BB+, mandated BPI, Citi and Deutsche Bank on Thursday as managers for the "any-and-all" tender of a EUR1bn outstanding 3.25% 2015 covered bond deal, rated A+ with a negative outlook by Standard & Poor's, Baa3 by Moody's and BBB by Fitch.

The lender is offering to buy the bonds back at 85% of par, which represents a premium of around 2.5 points over where the bonds had been trading in the secondary market.

"It's a purely opportunistic exercise aimed entirely at boosting the bank's core capital," one of the leads on the transaction said.

A second banker on the deal added that this bond was chosen to tender because it is one of the larger and more liquid outstanding bonds. Both bankers declined to make a prediction about how many bondholders would take up the tender offer.

"I think this is a too slim new issue premium. I doubt that speculative bond holders will tender their bonds and I think the take up will only be between 15 and 20%," one liability management banker away from the deal said.

Not all agreed however. One covered bond analyst said that the tender was very attractive considering Portuguese sovereign spreads, compared to where the covered bond concerned was trading.

"There is a case for sitting out the crisis and not taking up the tender. I think Portugal will remain in the eurozone and the bond's value will increase, but as the same time taking up the tender is also a sensible option," he said.

Results of the tender are due to be announced on February 10 for settlement on February 14.

DANGER ZONE

Banker away from the also suggested that the recent Portuguese downgrade by S&P to BB+ which took all of its rating into sub investment grade territory may have encouraged the bank and its managers to go ahead with the deal now, but those involved said that that was not a driving factor.

"Of course if the sovereign is downgraded, then its not necessarily a bad thing for a tender offer, but it was not instrumental in the decision to go ahead with the tender," one of the bankers said.

Portugal, was one of the nine of the 17 members of the euro zone to have their credit ratings cut by Standard & Poor's earlier this month to BB+ and is now rated Ba2/BB+/BB.

Portuguese five-year CDS is currently trading around 1,400bp, from below 600bp a year ago.

"Portugal had another very bad day [on Thursday] and it appears that they may have crossed the Rubicon in the eyes of the market," wrote Gary Jenkins, analyst at Swordfish research in a note on Friday.

"The 10-year was 19bp higher at 14.2% but the real action was at the short end with the 3 year rising 72bps to 19.2%."

The exercise is BPI's third in two months. It comes just days after BPI missed some market players' expectations with a tender for Douro Mortgages 1, 2 and 3.

From a potential target of EUR2.17bn from 10 tranches only EUR149m, or less than 7%, was bought back.

The announcement itself took the market by surprise as no Portuguese bank has called an RMBS at the first redemption date.

One syndicate banker on the latest deal said that Thursday's offer should not be compared with Douro Mortgages deal as it was a different market.

"Its like comparing apples and pears," he said. "In terms of outcome, BPI were not expecting anything else and the premiums were relatively low too."

In December BPI also launched a tender offer for the EUR250m non-cumulative non-voting guaranteed preference shares series C of BPI Capital Finance Ltd for cash. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Helene Durand)