PARIS Nov 8 State-controlled bank BPI France is
to invest 600,000 euros in fine-dining tourist group Bustronome,
part of efforts to support the French tourist industry, which
has been hit over the past year by the Islamist attacks in the
country.
France is the most-visited tourist destination in the world,
with almost 85 million tourists last year, but foreign visitor
numbers have fallen in the wake of the attacks.
In the first ten months of 2016, foreign tourist arrivals in
France are down 8.1 percent when compared to last year, official
figures show.
Launched in 2014, Bustronome offers a tour of all the major
sights of the French capital in a 38 people-capacity
double-decker bus with a panoramic glass roof while having a
multi-course gourmet meal.
Prices start at 65 euros per person for lunch and 100 euros
for dinner.
The company founded by Jean-Christophe Fournier and Bertrand
Mathieu, currently operates two buses in Paris, employs 13
workers and generates revenue of 1.5 million euros ($1.66
million).
BPI said its investment would allow Bustronome to buy three
new buses and launch the service in London in the second half
2017. Other cities such as New York could follow.
BPI France has made its investment through France
Investissement Tourisme, a 100 million euro venture capital fund
BPI set up last year to support small and medium enterprises in
the tourism industry, which represents between 7-8 percent of
France's gross domestic product and employs about 2 million
people.
($1 = 0.9062 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon. Editing by Jane Merriman)