MILAN Oct 15 Banca Popolare di Milano
got a "reassuring" message from the European Central Bank during
a meeting in Frankfurt last week about the outcome of a
pan-European banking asset review, the chief executive of the
Italian bank said on Wednesday.
"We didn't get any definitive answer just some indications
and, honestly, they felt reassuring," CEO Giuseppe Castagna told
journalists on the sidelines of a meeting. "We're confident that
we did do all that they asked us to do."
European authorities will publish results of a health check
of the sector across Europe on Oct. 26.
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Valentina Za, editing
by Agnieszka Flak)