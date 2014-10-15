MILAN Oct 15 Banca Popolare di Milano got a "reassuring" message from the European Central Bank during a meeting in Frankfurt last week about the outcome of a pan-European banking asset review, the chief executive of the Italian bank said on Wednesday.

"We didn't get any definitive answer just some indications and, honestly, they felt reassuring," CEO Giuseppe Castagna told journalists on the sidelines of a meeting. "We're confident that we did do all that they asked us to do."

European authorities will publish results of a health check of the sector across Europe on Oct. 26. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak)