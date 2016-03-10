MILAN, March 10 Italian bank Banca Popolare di
Milano (BPM) is still working to seal a merger with
rival Banco Popolare but no significant development is
expected in the short term, a BPM board member said on Thursday.
A tie-up between BPM and Banco Popolare would be the first
in a long-awaited wave of mergers among Italian cooperative
lenders following a landmark reform of the sector aimed at
reducing fragmentation.
Talks between the two lenders have stalled as the European
Central Bank raised objections to the planned merger over
governance issues and possible additional capital needed to
offload bad debts, sources have said.
"We keep working," a BPM board member said after CEO
Giuseppe Castagna informed a management board meeting about
progress in the talks.
"In the very short term there is nothing ... there is no
deadline. Hopefully we'll keep working until a solution is
found."
A second board member confirmed negotiations were dragging
on for longer than expected, adding that bad loan management was
one of the sticking points in gaining a green light from the
ECB.
