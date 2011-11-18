* Raises 653.1 mln eur in rights issue

MILAN, Nov 18 Banca Popolare di Milano PMII.MI said on Friday it had raised 653 million euros in a rights issue, 146 million euros short of its target, as it strived to boost its capital base at a difficult time for Italian lenders.

BPM is the fifth Italian bank to tap shareholders for cash this year, but unlike with the other four, its cash call came after Italy moved to the forefront of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis in early July.

The outcome of BPM's 800 million euro capital increase is not encouraging for UniCredit (CRDI.MI). Italy's biggest bank by assets plans to launch a 7.5 billion euro ($10.1 bln) rights issue in the first quarter of 2012.

UniCredit and other European banks have been told to strengthen their balance sheets to better withstand possible losses on sovereign bond holdings and an economic downturn.

What BPM has raised so far in the capital increase matches the 650 million euro capitalisation the mutual bank could boast at the end of October, when it announced the terms of the offering setting a 40.3 percent discount to the theoretical ex-right price on the new shares.

BPM's market value has shrunk since then reaching 125 million euros at Thursday's closing price.

Shares of BPM lost another 7 percent on Friday falling to 0.28 euros, below the share offering's price of 0.3 euros at which the shares left unsubscribed by shareholders and holders of a convertible bond will now be offered to other investors.

However, a source close to the situation said BPM still hoped to have the rights issue 90 percent covered, from 81.7 percent at present.

In particular, the source said Italian private equity fund Investindustrial should stick by its pledge to bring its stake in the bank to just below 9.9 percent.

Investindustrial said on Friday it owned shares and rights that, once exercised, would give it a 6.6 percent BPM stake.

The fund's head, Andrea Bonomi, has become chairman of BPM's management board after the bank overhauled its governance and top management following requests by Italy's central bank.

The Bank of Italy requested the shake-up at BPM after an audit earlier this year, criticising an opaque governance structure, the disproportionate influence of its employee-shareholders and the bank's loan exposure.

