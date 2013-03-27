BRIEF-Euronext and Intercontinental Exchange sign agreement for derivatives clearing
* Euronext and Intercontinental Exchange sign agreement for derivatives clearing
LONDON, March 27 B P Marsh and Partners PLC : * B.p. marsh &partners - partial disposal and trading update * Partial disposal of hyperion investment * £29.2M cash consideration for disposal of 80% of holding * Transaction values hyperion at an equity value of £250 million * Source text for Eikon
* Announced on Friday FY revenue of 15.2 million euros ($16.23 million) versus 14.0 million euros year ago
* Requests trading halt pending release of an announcement of company to be made in relation to a major transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: