BRUSSELS Dec 11 Private Equity group CVC
Capital Partners sold its remaining 19.7 percent stake
in Belgian postal group bpost for a total of 580
million euros ($798.74 million), the firm said on Wednesday.
CVC sold 39.33 million shares at 14.75 euros a piece,
slightly below the price of 15.24 euros the shares traded at
when they were suspended on Tuesday.
The firm had already disposed of a large stake in the
Belgian postal service in June, when it conducted an initial
public offering on the Brussels exchange at 14.50 euros per
share.
The Belgian state continues to be the majority owner of the
group, holding a stake of 50.01 percent.
Nomura International and UBS Ltd were the joint bookrunners
and KBC Securities the lead manager of the deal