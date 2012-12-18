HONG KONG, Dec 18 (Basis Point) - More details have emerged on the standby letter of credit backing the US$700m multi-tranche loan for BPRL International BV, a unit of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, according to sources.

The facility is backed by an SBLC from seven Indian banks -- Bank of Maharashta, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank and Union Bank of India -- and not State Bank of India as previously reported.

As already reported, the facility comprises a US$400m three-year tranche paying an all-in of 275bp and a US$300m five-year tranche paying an all-in of 305bp.

On the US$400m tranche, SBI took US$300m and was joined by Bank of Baroda with US$100m. On the US$300m tranche, SBI came in with US$250m and was joined DBS Bank with US$50m.

Other banks had also submitted bids, at higher pricing, sources said. The borrower has obtained SBLCs totalling US$1.15bn, paying a 60bp fee. Proceeds fund BPCL's capital expenditure for the Rovuma Basin off the coast of Mozambique. The company holds a 10% stake in that oil and gas field.

BPRL International is a subsidiary of BPCL unit Bharat PetroResources Ltd. (Reporting by Maggie Chen; Editing by Gavin Stafford)