SAO PAULO Nov 16 Brazil's largest shopping mall
operator BR Malls said it will continue offering
discounts to retain tenants and shore up occupancy, which hit
the lowest level in at least nine quarters amid Brazil's
prolonged economic downturn.
Chief Financial Officer Frederico Villa said on a Wednesday
conference call that the strategy would be in place through at
least the fourth quarter, even if it meant a reduction of
leasing spreads, which compare average old rent values with new
values for contracts covering the same mall space.
The strategy of keeping discounts signaled management's
expectations that occupancy levels will rise next year, when the
economy could recover provided the central bank keeps cutting
interest rates.
"Our reason for doing that is to safeguard the company's
sustainability in the long run," said Villa, referring to the
discounts. Occupancy rates in the malls the company operates hit
95.5 percent last quarter, more than two percentage points below
a peak level in the final quarter of 2014.
Rio de Janeiro-based BR Malls will keep renovating contracts
and lowering rents at all malls, not only ones with higher
vacancies, Villa said, adding that discounts will be less
frequent as the economy improves.
Leasing spreads slumped 21.3 percent last quarter from the
same period a year earlier, the company said on Monday in its
earnings statement.
BR Malls, which operates or has stakes in 45 malls in
Brazil, acknowledged net revenues were negatively affected by
discounts in past quarters, but said the trend should continue
until store owners "reestablish their financial health and rent
delinquencies fall."
Despite the challenging economic scenario, BR Malls posted
35.5 million reais of net income last quarter, compared with a
net loss of almost 220 million reais in the same period last
year after significantly reducing general, administrative and
financial expenses.
BR Malls shares rose 0.76 percent in early afternoon trading
in São Paulo, extending year-to-date gains to almost 25 percent.
