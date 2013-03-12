Position: President of the Central Bank of Brazil

Incumbent: Alexandre Tombini

Date of Birth: December 9, 1963

Term: Began in January 2011

Key Facts:

- An economist and career civil servant at the central bank, Tombini replaced Brazil's longest serving central bank president, Henrique Meirelles.

- Tombini joined the central bank in 1995 and was involved in the formulation of Brazil's inflation-targeting system in 1999 - a legacy that analysts say gave him credibility as central bank governor.

- President Dilma Rousseff has pledged to give Tombini and the central bank full autonomy to set monetary policy without political interference, even though one of her top priorities has been to lower Brazil's interest rates, which are among the world's highest and are often criticized by business leaders and economists as a major obstacle to sustained economic growth.

- Tombini, who unlike his predecessor is considered an avid team player in the administration, slashed the bank's benchmark Selic rate by 525 basis points between August 2011 and October 2012 to a new record low of 7.25 percent.

- Although a defender of the inflation-targeting regime, Tombini now has come under pressure to raise rates as inflation speeds up and threatens to pierce the official target ceiling of 6.5 percent in 2013.

- Tombini, known for keeping a very low profile, was the central bank's director of financial system regulation between 2006 and 2010. He previously presided over its foreign affairs and special studies departments as well.

- Tombini, who holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Illinois and a bachelor's degree from the University of Brasilia, has also worked at the International Monetary Fund and at Brazil's Finance Ministry.

- Described by friends and colleagues as an introvert, analysts say one of Tombini's biggest challenges is to become a skilled communicator.