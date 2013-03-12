Position: President of the Central Bank of Brazil
Incumbent: Alexandre Tombini
Date of Birth: December 9, 1963
Term: Began in January 2011
Key Facts:
- An economist and career civil servant at the central bank,
Tombini replaced Brazil's longest serving central bank
president, Henrique Meirelles.
- Tombini joined the central bank in 1995 and was involved
in the formulation of Brazil's inflation-targeting system in
1999 - a legacy that analysts say gave him credibility as
central bank governor.
- President Dilma Rousseff has pledged to give Tombini and
the central bank full autonomy to set monetary policy without
political interference, even though one of her top priorities
has been to lower Brazil's interest rates, which are among the
world's highest and are often criticized by business leaders and
economists as a major obstacle to sustained economic growth.
- Tombini, who unlike his predecessor is considered an avid
team player in the administration, slashed the bank's benchmark
Selic rate by 525 basis points between August 2011 and October
2012 to a new record low of 7.25 percent.
- Although a defender of the inflation-targeting regime,
Tombini now has come under pressure to raise rates as inflation
speeds up and threatens to pierce the official target ceiling of
6.5 percent in 2013.
- Tombini, known for keeping a very low profile, was the
central bank's director of financial system regulation between
2006 and 2010. He previously presided over its foreign affairs
and special studies departments as well.
- Tombini, who holds a Ph.D. in economics from the
University of Illinois and a bachelor's degree from the
University of Brasilia, has also worked at the International
Monetary Fund and at Brazil's Finance Ministry.
- Described by friends and colleagues as an introvert,
analysts say one of Tombini's biggest challenges is to become a
skilled communicator.