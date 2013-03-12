BRASILIA, March 12 Position: Finance Minister of Brazil

Incumbent: Guido Mantega

Date of Birth: April 7, 1949

Term: Began in March 2006

Key Facts:

- Latin America's longest-serving finance minister is an advocate of more development spending in Brazil. A long-time aide to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the ruling Workers' Party, Mantega was kept on as finance minister by President Dilma Rousseff when she took office in 2011.

- Mantega has come under pressure since the once-booming Brazilian economy slowed down sharply from red-hot growth of 7.5 percent in 2010 to a meager expansion of 0.9 percent last year.

- The soft-spoken, Italian-born minister has applied billions of dollars in tax breaks and other incentives to reignite solid growth, but the economy continues to disappoint and investment has failed to rebound.

- After cutting taxes on cars and other durable goods, Mantega bolstered capital spending by opening infrastructure concessions, such as roads, railways and airports, to private companies. He also increased government purchases of locally-made products. Under Mantega the government has lent billions of dollars to state development bank BNDES to provide cheap credit to Brazilian businesses.

- Increased spending to boost growth caused the federal government to miss its 2012 fiscal savings target, raising worries that Rousseff's administration is abandoning the fiscal discipline that restored financial stability to Brazil in the 1990s and made the country a Wall Street darling.

- Although the recovery remains sluggish, the government's main concern has become inflation, which is edging dangerously close to the official target ceiling of 6.5 percent and could chip away Rousseff's popularity ahead of a 2014 re-election bid. To help curb high inflation, Mantega announced the elimination of federal tax on food staples such as meat and sugar.

- Mantega was a key supporter of the central bank's aggressive easing cycle that slashed interest rates to a new low of 7.25 percent last year. He has since acknowledged that the bank may have to raise rates this year to tame inflation.

- Mantega was Lula's economic advisor from 1993 to 2002 and one of the authors of the economic platform for his successful 2002 presidential campaign. He served as planning minister in Lula's first cabinet and then headed the BNDES.

- Mantega graduated in economics from the University of Sao Paulo and holds a Ph.D. in development sociology from the same university. He has been an economics professor at several Brazilian universities and is the author of several books.