Position: Finance minister of Brazil

Incumbent: Joaquim Levy

Date of Birth: Feb. 17, 1961

Term: Began in January 2015

Key Facts:

- Brazil's new finance minister was brought in by leftist President Dilma Rousseff at the start of her second term on Jan. 1 to rein in public expenditure, bridge a growing fiscal deficit and save the country's investment grade.

- Levy has embarked on an austerity drive that includes tax increases and government spending cuts aimed at reaching a primary surplus or fiscal savings target of 1.2 percent of gross domestic product this year.

- Levy's belt-tightening policies, which include curbing access to unemployment and pension benefits, have run into opposition from labor unions as well as Rousseff's Workers' Party and its coalition allies in Congress, who are demanding changes that could scuttle his fiscal savings target.

- Levy faces tremendous political and economic challenges as he works to turn around the profligate social spending policies of 12 years of Workers' Party rule. Not only has the economy slowed to a halt, growing just 0.1 percent in 2014, inflation is speeding and expected to hit 7.9 percent by year-end.

- In an initial vote of confidence for Levy's efforts, Standard & Poor's credit agency reaffirmed Brazil's rating in March, with a stable outlook, in a sign that Brazil would only lose its investment grade over the next few years if it backtracked on its fiscal adjustment.

- Levy is a former International Monetary Fund official with a doctorate in economics from the University of Chicago, a school well known for its support of free markets and economic liberalism. He has long been an advocate of smaller government.

- In 2003, as treasury secretary under former Finance Minister Antonio Palocci, Levy's cost cutting put him at odds with Rousseff, who was President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's chief of staff at the time.

- Levy helped Rio de Janeiro recover its investment grade by balancing the state's books as finance secretary from 2007 to 2010. His cuts to the Rio budget earned him the nickname "Scissorhands."

- Levy studied naval engineering at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro before pursuing economics at Chicago. He was a professor of economics at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, one of Brazil's top think tanks.

- Levy worked at the IMF from 1992 to 1999 in the Western Hemisphere, Europe, capital markets and research departments. After leaving Lula's government in 2006, he returned to Washington to serve as vice president for finances and administration at the Inter-American Development Bank.

- Before becoming Rousseff's finance chief, Levy worked as chief of asset management at Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's second-largest private bank group, handling a portfolio of more than $130 billion. (Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)