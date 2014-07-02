Fitch Takes Rating Action on Three Storm Transactions

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed 11 tranches of Storm 2012-IV B.V., Storm 2012-V B.V. and Storm 2013-I B.V. and upgraded one tranche of Storm 2013-I B.V. as follows: 2012-IV Class A2 (ISIN: XS0815105472) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class B (ISIN: XS0815105985) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable Class C (ISIN: XS0815106108) affirmed at 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable Class D (ISIN: XS0815106520) affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Out