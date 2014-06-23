FRANKFURT, June 23 German roofing company Braas Monier (IPO-BMBG.F) will likely sell its shares at between 24 euros and 24.50 euros ($32.58-$33.26) apiece in a stock market listing later this week, two sources familiar with the transaction said on Monday.

"Banks are guiding investors to expect the pricing to be at 24-24.50 euros a share, books are covered well in this range", one of the sources said.

Braas Monier earlier this month announced a price range of 23 euros to 28 euros for the flotation that would be the largest in Germany so far this year, following the launches of car parts maker Stabilus and 3D printer maker SLM Solutions .

The start of trading is planned for Wednesday, June 25. ($1 = 0.7366 Euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)