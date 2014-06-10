* Roofing tile company float worth up to 621 mln eur

* To pay 25-50 pct of net profit as dividend from 2015

* Shares due to start trading on June 25 (Adds detail from prospectus, context)

FRANKFURT, June 10 German roofing company Braas Monier (IPO-BMBG.F) plans to sell shares at between 23 euros and 28 euros apiece in a stock market listing intended to raise as much as 621 million euros ($845.5 million), the company said on Tuesday.

The company had said last month its controlling shareholders plan to sell some of their shares, in a flotation that would be the largest in Germany so far this year, following the launches of car parts maker Stabilus and 3D printer maker SLM Solutions.

Braas Monier, German market leader in roofing tiles made from clay or concrete, was founded in 1953, prospered in Germany's reconstruction boom after World War II and later became part of French cement maker Lafarge.

In 2007, Lafarge sold the company to French buyout group PAI for 2.4 billion euros, which burdened Braas Monier with so much debt that a restructuring could not be avoided when construction markets suffered in a global economic downturn in 2009.

Creditors such as Apollo, TowerBrook, York and BNP Paribas agreed to swap some of their debt for equity, taking control of Braas Monier and reducing its liabilities by two thirds.

Braas Monier posted a net loss of 69 million euros last year on sales of 1.2 billion. However, the company sees its business improving this year, helped by an expected strong recovery in Germany and Britain.

It also expects its earnings to increase due to cost-cutting measures such as the closure of several sites and selling its U.S. and Brazil businesses.

Braas Monier on Tuesday said it plans to pay between 25 and 50 percent of its net income in dividends from 2015.

It estimates it has a 28 percent market share in Germany, putting it ahead of rivals like the Creaton brand of Belgium's Etex Group or the Koramic brand of Austria's Wienerberger .

Shares will start trading on June 25, it added. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Edward Taylor and Jonathan Gould; Editing by Ludwig Burger and David Holmes)