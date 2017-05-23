BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $974 million multifamily K-deal, K-726
* Expects to issue approximately $974 million in K-726 certificates, which are expected to settle on or about June 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM May 23 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Tuesday halted trade in Brack Capital Properties (BCP) ahead of an announcement of a "significant event".
Earlier on Tuesday Israeli media reported that billionaire Teddy Sagi was planning on buying a controlling 44 percent stake in BCP, which owns and develops properties in Germany, for 1.1 billion shekels ($307 million).
He would pay 345 shekels per share compared with 365 shekels it was at before trade was halted.
BCP has a market capitalization of 2.53 billion shekels. ($1 = 3.5838 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Tova Cohen)
FRANKFURT, June 23 Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven must wait over the weekend to see whether their takeover bid for the German generic drugmaker Stada has been successful, two sources familiar with the situation said.