LONDON Dec 9 Brazilian fund manager Bradesco
Asset Management said on Tuesday it had joined with British
index provider FTSE Group to launch a fund and index aimed at
investing in Latin American stocks.
Both are built using 'smart-beta' principles, so instead of
focusing on market capitalisation, the index will be built using
factors such as volatility and relative valuation, to help
provide investors access to different types of returns.
The Bradesco Global Funds - FTSE Latin America Quality Value
Equity fund would add value through exploring stocks from
companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru that have
reasonable valuations, Bradesco said.
Emerging market stocks are down 2.5 percent year
to date, weighed particularly by falls in Russia. Latin-American
economies such as Mexico and Brazil are also facing a weaker
outlook in 2015.
Parent Banco Bradesco SA on Monday said Reinaldo
Le Grazie, head of fixed income and hedge funds, would replace
Joaquim Levy as chief executive of the asset manager, after Levy
took a job as Brazil's finance minister.
