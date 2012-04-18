* Bank heeds government call to reduce bank spreads
* Loan book to increase by 21 bln reais
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, April 18 Banco Bradesco,
Brazil's second-biggest private sector lender, said on Wednesday
it would reduce interest rates on various forms of credit and
financing for individuals and corporations.
The move comes after Brazil's government issued a call for
private-sector banks to reduce interest rate spreads to provide
further stimulus to Brazil's lagging economy.
Bradesco will also increase its credit offering by 21
billion reais ($11.28 billion), with 9 billion reais earmarked
for individuals, 5 billion for corporations, 1 billion for small
businesses and 6 billion for car manufacturers, the bank said in
a statement.