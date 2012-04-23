* First-quarter net profit slightly misses estimates
* Recurring profit mainly in line with estimates
* Defaults rise to the highest level in two years
* Fee, trading income gain offset surge in provisions
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, April 23 Banco Bradesco
, Brazil's second-largest private-sector bank,
slightly missed first-quarter profit estimates on Monday as
interest income fell for the first time in three years and loan
defaults jumped to a two-year high.
Rising defaults led Bradesco to raise provisions for bad
loans at the fastest pace in three years. Slowing credit growth
and the first quarterly decline in income from lending
operations since 2009 also put a lid on rising revenue from
trading of securities and fees on services such as credit cards.
Recurring profit, which excludes one-time items, rose 3.9
percent to 2.845 billion reais ($1.513 billion) from a year
earlier, the bank said in a statement. The average estimate from
a Reuters poll of nine analysts was 2.853 billion reais.
The results add to recent evidence of new problems for
Brazil's most profitable sector: political pressure to slash
borrowing costs, which could hamper profit as defaults rise and
demand for new credit falters. Private sector lenders may have
to resort to cost-cutting and improved efficiency to maintain
prior profitability levels.
This month, Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff demanded
private-sector banks boost lending and cut rates to help revive
an ailing economy. State-controlled banks Banco do Brasil
, the nation's largest, and Caixa Econômica Federal
were speeding up loan disbursements and cutting rates to force
their rivals to follow suit.
At Bradesco, return on equity fell to 21.4 percent from 24.2
percent a year earlier, and from 21.3 percent in the prior
quarter. The Reuters poll predicted the profitability indicator
at 21.7 percent.
Chief Executive Luiz Carlos Trabuco is fighting Brazil's
challenging environment for lenders with aggressive cost
controls and a focus on highly profitable items like fees and
investment banking. Personnel and administrative expenses
dropped 8 percent on a sequential basis.
On an annual basis, expenses rose 12.6 percent, well below
the expansion in interest, insurance-related and fee income, the
bank said.
"The better operating expenses performance comes as the main
positive highlight and increases the chance the bank might
actually be able to meet" its guidance of 8 percent to 12
percent growth in such item for the year, Credit Suisse Group
analyst Marcelo Telles said in a note to clients.
Management plans to discuss results with analysts on a
conference call later on Monday.
WEAK MIX
Yet, Bradesco's results, the first among Brazil's largest
banks, may also throw cold water on investors' expectations that
shares in the sector may stage a recovery in 2012 after tumbling
about 20 percent last year.
Preferred shares of Bradesco, the bank's most widely traded
class of stock, fell 1.2 percent to 30.04 reais, compared with a
1.8 percent decline in Brazil's Bovespa stock index.
Bradesco's loan book rose 14.6 percent to 350.83 billion
reais from a year earlier, reflecting a slower pace of consumer
lending and a decline in loan demand from large companies.
Credit growth came below management's expectations of 18 percent
to 22 percent for this year.
Loans in arrears for more than 90 days, the industry's
benchmark gauge for credit delinquencies, rose to 4.1 percent of
Bradesco's total loans at the end of March, the highest in two
years. This so-called default ratio was 3.9 percent in the
fourth quarter and 3.6 percent in the first quarter of 2011.
Small- and mid-sized companies were the main culprits behind
the jump in the default ratio, Bradesco said. The ratio for
overdue loans for more than 60 days, a predictor of future
trends in defaults, climbed to 5.1 percent, the highest in at
least two years.
Analysts in the Reuters poll expected Bradesco's default
ratio to remain stable in the first quarter from the fourth
quarter.
As a result, the bank was forced to set aside more money to
cover bad loans. Provisions rose 16.3 percent from a year
earlier and 31.1 percent from the previous quarter, to 3.094
billion reais.
That came in 6.7 percent above the poll's 2.9 billion reais
estimate. Loan renegotiations, which banks use as a way to bring
down the default ratio, were down 0.3 percent on a sequential
basis.
Net financial margin for loans, which shows how much profit
the bank extracted from lending operations, fell to 4.087
billion reais from the fourth quarter, the first quarterly
decline in three years.
Offsetting that drop was a 41 percent jump in
trading-related income and a 17 percent increase in fee income.
The insurance unit, which accounts for one-third of
Bradesco's annual revenue, earned 877 million reais in the
quarter, 12 percent more than a year earlier.
The Osasco, Brazil-based bank earned net income of 2.793
billion reais ($1.49 billion) in the first quarter, up 3.4
percent from a year earlier, it said on its website. The
analysts in the Reuters poll had expected 2.844 billion reais.