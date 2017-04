SAO PAULO, July 22 A steep decline in the value of government bond holdings at Banco Bradesco SA is likely to stoke volatility in the bank's shareholders' equity, Chief Financial Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti said on Tuesday.

Bradesco's second-quarter profit missed estimates on Monday, partly because the value of the bank's debt holdings fell by 9 billion reais in the quarter alone, bringing down shareholders' equity to 66 billion reais from 69.4 billion reais in the prior quarter.