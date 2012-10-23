BRIEF-China Real Estate plans project JV worth 70 mln yuan with partner
* Says it plans to set up a project JV for real estate development with a Suzhou-based investment firm, and will invest 63 million yuan in it to hold 90 percent stake
SAO PAULO Oct 23 Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA expects operating expenses growing at around 9 percent this year, near the bottom of its forecast range for the item, Chief Financial Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti said in a conference call on Tuesday.
The bank expects payroll, sales and administrative expenses to increase between 8 percent and 12 percent this year.
* Says it plans to set up a project JV for real estate development with a Suzhou-based investment firm, and will invest 63 million yuan in it to hold 90 percent stake
DUBAI, June 5 Bahrain's GFH Financial Group has agreed to postpone talks to acquire Dubai-based Shuaa Capital due to both parties not reaching acquisition terms and not receiving initial regulatory approval yet, it said in a bourse statement.