SAO PAULO Oct 22 Banco Bradesco SA said on Monday third-quarter profit rose 1 percent, beating analysts' estimates.

Recurring net income, a gauge of profit that excludes one-off items, climbed to 2.893 billion reais ($1.43 billion) in the quarter, compared with 2.867 billion reais a year earlier, according to a statement on the lender's website.

Compared with the second quarter of this year, recurring profit rose 0.9 percent. A Reuters poll of nine analysts predicted recurring net income of 2.876 billion reais in the quarter.