SAO PAULO Jan 28 Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil's second-biggest private sector bank, reported on Monday fourth-quarter profit rose 5.3 percent compared with the same period a year earlier, according to a statement on Monday.

Net income excluding one-time items, a gauge of earnings known as recurring profit, climbed to 2.918 billion reais ($1.44 billion) in the last three months of 2012, the bank said. A Thomson Reuters poll of six analysts forecast an average estimate of recurring net income at 2.950 billion reais.