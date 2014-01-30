SAO PAULO Jan 30 Banco Bradesco SA
, Brazil's second-largest non-government
lender, posted on Wednesday recurring net income of 3.199
billion reais ($1.31 billion) in the fourth quarter, slightly
beating earnings estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll of
analysts.
Recurring net income, or profit excluding one-off items,
rose 3.8 percent when compared with the third quarter, and 9.6
percent on a year-on-year basis, according to a securities
filing. The poll of eight analysts had predicted recurring
profit of 3.184 billion reais at Bradesco for the quarter.
In 2013, the bank earned 12.202 billion reais in recurring
net income, or the equivalent of 2.91 reais per share, the
filing added.