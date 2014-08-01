SAO PAULO Aug 1 Loans aimed at financing
investment projects are likely to be the main driver of an
acceleration in Banco Bradesco SA's loan book growth
during the second half of this year, Chief Financial Officer
Luiz Carlos Angelotti said on Friday.
Acceleration in lending growth at Brazil's No. 2
private-sector bank will come from an uptick in demand for new
credit, and not from a larger supply of loan products by the
bank, Angelotti told investors on a conference call to discuss
second-quarter earnings.
