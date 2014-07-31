BRIEF-Invesco enters into definitive agreement to acquire source, provider of exchange-traded funds based in Europe
* Invesco Ltd - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire source, provider of exchange-traded funds (etfs) based in Europe
SAO PAULO, July 31 Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA expects growth of its loan book to accelerate to 10 percent by year-end, around the floor of its guidance range of 10 percent to 14 percent, Chief Financial Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
SAO PAULO, April 27 Banco Bradesco SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as it cut loan-loss provisions by more than expected, offsetting large impairments in the value of financial securities and lackluster fee income performance.