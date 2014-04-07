BRIEF-Chengdu Hi-tech Development sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 86 mln yuan to 105 mln yuan
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 86 million yuan to 105 million yuan
SAO PAULO, April 7 Borrowing costs in Brazil, as measured by lending spreads, are unlikely to decline until the central bank lowers its benchmark interest rate, Banco Bradesco SA Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco said on Monday, adding that the bank's loan book growth is rising more than expected.
Spreads, or the difference between the rate at which banks lend and the cost of funding, will remain around current levels even as loan delinquencies continue to decline, Trabuco said at an event sponsored by the bank in Sao Paulo.
After a slow start in January and February, loan book growth staged a sharp recovery in March and is likely to help Bradesco meet its guidance for this year, Trabuco added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Q1 net profit 269,327 dinars versus loss 170,137 dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2psIwhO) Further company coverage: