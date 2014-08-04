SAO PAULO Aug 4 Banco Bradesco SA
plans to write down its 356 million-reais ($158 million) stake
in Portugal's Banco Espírito Santo SA, which the
Portuguese government rescued over the weekend, the Brazilian
bank said on Monday.
Bradesco, which owned 3.9 percent of Banco Espírito Santo,
will take a charge equivalent to 100 percent of the investment
in Espírito Santo on third-quarter earnings, Brazil's second
largest non-government bank said in a statement.
Last week, Bradesco Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos
Trabuco said his bank was not interested in participating in an
eventual capital injection into Espírito Santo.
The Portuguese bank had struggled with a drop in confidence
following news of its exposure to a cascade of bankrupt and
highly indebted companies controlled by its founding Espírito
Santo family.
Portugal's 4.9 billion-euro ($6.58 billion) rescue of
Espírito Santo, the country's largest listed bank, was announced
after a frenzied weekend of discussions between Portuguese and
European Union officials.
($1 = 2.26 Brazilian reais)
($1 = 0.7450 Euros)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)