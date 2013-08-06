Aug 6 Bradford & Bingley PLC : * UKAR paid 1.9 billion STG to taxpayers in first half of 2013 * UKAR- mortgage accounts three or more months in arrears down by 17% to 21,332

since the start of 2013 * UKAR - underlying profit before tax increased by 10% to 529 million STG * UKAR - we will continue to make regular repayments to hm treasury to reduce

the outstanding loan balances * UKAR - there are signs that a modest recovery of the UK economy is emerging