SYDNEY Dec 5 Australian mining products maker
Bradken Ltd said on Friday it is considering an A$872
million ($730.56 million) takeover proposal from buyout firms
Pacific Equity Partners and Bain Capital.
In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange,
Bradken said the private equity giants made the offer after
making an initial A$1 billion approach in August, which never
led to a firm offer.
The new A$5.10 per share offer comes as mining services
companies rush to pare their exposure to the sector, which is
slashing spending to offset a sharp decline in commodities
prices. Bradken's shares last closed at A$3.32, a one-third
discount to their Aug. 14 close.
PEP and Bain made the revised offer "at a low point in the
mining cycle during a time of significant share price volatility
in the broader mining services sector," Bradken said in the
statement.
Its board is reviewing the lower proposal with its advisors
Merrill Lynch & Co Inc and Rothschild,
Bradken added.
(1 US dollar = 1.1936 Australian dollar)
