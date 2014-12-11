SYDNEY Dec 11 Australian mining products maker
Bradken Ltd said it would let Bain Capital and Pacific
Equity Partners conduct due diligence, a sign that its interest
in the private equity giants' cut-price $730 million takeover
proposal is serious.
Bradken is one of a growing number of Australian mining
services companies under pressure as the resources sector
rapidly cuts back spending to cope with plummeting oil and iron
ore prices as global demand softens.
On Thursday, Bradken said it would let Bain and PEP
"undertake confirmatory due diligence" and would "engage further
with the consortium in order to determine if a transaction
capable of board recommendation can be developed".
The company has received "additional inbound inquiries since
the announcement", which it will also consider, Bradken added.
Its shares fell 1.5 percent to A$4.49 in late afternoon
trade, short of the A$5.10 indicative offer price and far off a
high of A$9.59 in January 2011, at the peak of the mining boom.
A week earlier the company, whose profits have halved since
2012, saw its shares jump 40 percent when it disclosed that it
was considering the Bain-PEP buyout proposal.
At the time it said United States-based Bain and PEP,
Australia's biggest private equity firm, had first proposed to
buy the company for A$6 a share in August, before revising the
figure down to A$5.10 a share, the offer now being considered.
