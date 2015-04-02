* Bradken rejects cut-price offer, third in less than a year

* Shares below offer price but up 18 pct on the day

* Deal would be Koch's first M&A in Australia (Recasts and adds analyst comment)

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY, April 2 Koch Industries Inc and Pacific Equity Partners have made a $325 million approach for Australia's Bradken Ltd - half the price of bids it received last year and one that was summarily knocked back by the mining equipment maker.

But the rejection was seen by the market as a tactic to get the U.S. commodities group and Australia's biggest private equity firm to sweeten their proposal, not drive them away.

The A$430 million or A$2.50 per share proposal underscores the waning fortunes of companies that rely on a mining industry which has slashed spending to cope with iron ore prices less than half of what they were a year ago.

"If (Bradken) did receive a bid that was more like $3.50, you'd have to think it would be worth having a think about, considering the market could languish at these subdued levels for the next three to five years," Morningstar analyst Ross MacMillan said.

Bradken said the proposal did not represent fair value and it would not engage in further talks. Koch said, however, it was looking forward to talking with the Bradken board over the Easter weekend. Pacific Equity declined to comment.

The latest proposal compares with a A$1 billion or A$6 per share offer from Pacific and Bain Capital last August, which was then lowered to A$5.10 per share in December before being pulled this year due to industry volatility.

Shares in Bradken ended at A$2.28 on Thursday, below the proposed price but up 18 percent on the day as investors bet the company would be open to a higher bid. The stock remains down 55 percent since August on the collapse in iron ore prices.

A source familiar with the situation said while Pacific Equity led the approach with Bain in 2014, Koch was taking the lead this time. The partners had the financing to proceed with the deal immediately, added the source who was not authorised to comment publicly.

If a deal eventuated it would be the first in Australia for Koch, which is the second-biggest privately held company in the United States with $115 billion a year in revenue. It currently has only a fertiliser business in Australia.

Bradken is one of Australia's biggest suppliers of equipment used by the mining sector. In a industry downturn, it's one of the first to suffer as miners stop replacing equipment, but when commodities prices pick up, it is likely to be one of the first to benefit. ($1 = 1.3191 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)