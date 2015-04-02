* Bradken rejects cut-price offer, third in less than a year
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, April 2 Koch Industries Inc
and Pacific Equity Partners have made a $325 million approach
for Australia's Bradken Ltd - half the price of bids it
received last year and one that was summarily knocked back by
the mining equipment maker.
But the rejection was seen by the market as a tactic to get
the U.S. commodities group and Australia's biggest private
equity firm to sweeten their proposal, not drive them away.
The A$430 million or A$2.50 per share proposal underscores
the waning fortunes of companies that rely on a mining industry
which has slashed spending to cope with iron ore prices less
than half of what they were a year ago.
"If (Bradken) did receive a bid that was more like $3.50,
you'd have to think it would be worth having a think about,
considering the market could languish at these subdued levels
for the next three to five years," Morningstar analyst Ross
MacMillan said.
Bradken said the proposal did not represent fair value and
it would not engage in further talks. Koch said, however, it was
looking forward to talking with the Bradken board over the
Easter weekend. Pacific Equity declined to comment.
The latest proposal compares with a A$1 billion or A$6 per
share offer from Pacific and Bain Capital last August, which was
then lowered to A$5.10 per share in December before being pulled
this year due to industry volatility.
Shares in Bradken ended at A$2.28 on Thursday, below the
proposed price but up 18 percent on the day as investors bet the
company would be open to a higher bid. The stock remains down 55
percent since August on the collapse in iron ore prices.
A source familiar with the situation said while Pacific
Equity led the approach with Bain in 2014, Koch was taking the
lead this time. The partners had the financing to proceed with
the deal immediately, added the source who was not authorised to
comment publicly.
If a deal eventuated it would be the first in Australia for
Koch, which is the second-biggest privately held company in the
United States with $115 billion a year in revenue. It currently
has only a fertiliser business in Australia.
Bradken is one of Australia's biggest suppliers of
equipment used by the mining sector. In a industry downturn,
it's one of the first to suffer as miners stop replacing
equipment, but when commodities prices pick up, it is likely to
be one of the first to benefit.
($1 = 1.3191 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)