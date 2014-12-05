SYDNEY Dec 5 Australia's mining services firm Bradken Ltd leapt 35 percent on Friday after receiving a A$872 million ($731 million) takeover approach from buyout firms Pacific Equity Partners and Bain Capital.

It rose to A$4.47, having touched A$3.21 on Monday, its weakest since 2009. (1 US dollar = 1.1933 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Stephen Coates)