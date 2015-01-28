* Resources services firms under pressure
* Iron ore, oil prices have fallen sharply
* Shares down 35 pct
(Recasts, adds company comments)
SYDNEY, Jan 28 Australian mining products maker
Bradken Ltd said private equity bidders Bain Capital
and Pacific Equity Partners pulled a $730 million takeover
proposal because of volatility in the commodities sector,
sending its shares down by a third.
Bradken said in a statement on Wednesday that the would-be
buyers had walked away citing difficulties in obtaining
financing due to volatility in global commodity and money
markets.
The proposal's collapse underscores the stress that
companies which service the mining sector have come under since
plunging commodities prices prompted many resources firms to cut
spending.
Bradken shares fell 34 percent to A$2.70 by mid-session,
compared with the A$5.10 proposal Bain and PEP made in December
and the A$6.00 approach they made in August, just before
plunging iron ore and oil prices sent Australia's mining sector
into turmoil.
Since PEP, Australia's largest private equity firm, and
United States-based Bain made their initial approach, the spot
price of iron ore has dropped by a third and the spot price of
crude oil has nearly halved.
Bradken said it would focus on profitable growth via
purchases of foundries in India and its own cost cutting. But it
noted "there are no visible signs at this stage of a turnaround
in the mining cycle".
PEP is on the hunt for new targets since cashing in on
several large Australian investments in 2014, including listing
services firm Spotless Ltd and toilet paper maker
Asaleo Care Ltd.
It also failed in a A$1 billion takeover approach for
struggling compliance firm SAI Global Ltd.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Lincoln Feast; Editing by Stephen
Coates)