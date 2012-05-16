Defensives drive European shares after UK election upset
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
May 16 Identification products maker Brady Corp lowered its profit forecast for the current fiscal year on weakness in its Asian die-cut business and economic uncertainty in Europe.
The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company now expects earnings of between $2.15 and $2.25 per class A share for the year ending July 2012, down from its previous expectation of $2.20 to $2.40 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.28 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
OSLO, June 9 Qatar's Qatalum aluminium plant has found new sea routes to export its metal following a diplomatic row with neighbours that had blocked shipments, Norway's Norsk Hydro, which owns 50 percent of the facility, told Reuters on Friday.