Feb 2 Braeburn Pharmaceuticals Inc, the maker of the first long-acting implant to treat opioid addiction in the United States, said on Thursday that it had decided to withdraw its initial public offering, citing current market conditions.

U.S. healthcare IPO activity has dramatically slowed from 53 issues in 2015 to 31 last year. At least two pharmaceutical companies have gone public so far this year.

Braeburn, which filed to go public in late December, was expected to offer about 7.7 million shares in the price range of $18-$21 per share.

At the mid point of this range, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company would have raised about $150 million.

This decision does not preclude Braeburn and its sole shareholder Apple Tree Partners from considering an IPO or alternative financing in the future, the company said in an emailed statement.

The U.S. healthcare industry is facing considerable uncertainty, with President Donald Trump accusing drugmakers of "getting away with murder." Trump has also vowed to repeal and replace Obamacare, and promised to speed up approvals and ease regulations.

Braeburn's matchstick-sized implant, Probuphine, was developed in partnership with Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc and was approved last May.

The product is less susceptible to abuse or illicit resale that plagues existing oral therapies for opioid dependence, including methadone.

Lawmakers, regulators and drugmakers are working on ways to arrest the epidemic of opioid abuse, which many experts partly attribute to the unrestricted prescription of painkillers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates at least 91 Americans succumb every day to opioid overdose.

This class of drugs includes both heroin and prescription painkillers.

Braeburn also has a weekly and monthly injectable for opioid addiction in development, as well as other experimental treatments for pain, schizophrenia and spasticity.