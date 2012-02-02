* Brain scans suggest addiction vulnerability is inherited
* Findings suggest non-addict siblings can overcome weakness
* Study may open way for new treatments for addictions
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Feb 2 Drug addicts and their
non-addicted siblings share certain features in the brain,
suggesting a susceptibility to addiction is inherited but is
also a flaw that can be overcome, scientists said on Thursday.
Researchers who scanned the brains of 50 pairs of brothers
and sisters of whom one was a cocaine addict found that both
siblings had brain abnormalities that make it more difficult for
them to exercise self-control.
The findings increase understanding of why some people with
a family history of drug abuse have a higher risk of addiction
than others and could point to new treatments to help vulnerable
people learn how take control before addictions set in.
"If we could get a handle on what makes unaffected relatives
of addicts so resilient we might be able to prevent a lot of
addiction from taking hold," said Paul Keedwell a consultant
psychiatrist at Britain's Cardiff University, who was not
involved in the research but was encouraged by its findings.
Good data on addiction is hard to gather since many drug
abusers and alcoholics exist on the margins of society, but the
World Health Organisation estimates that at least 15.3 million
people worldwide have drug use disorders. It says at least 148
countries report problems with injected drug use.
A study in the Lancet medical journal in January said that
as many as 200 million people use illicit drugs worldwide each
year, with use highest in wealthy countries.
Unhealthy addictions can also range from narcotics and
prescription medicines to legal substances like cigarettes and
alcohol and lifestyle factors such as over-eating or gambling.
Scientists have noticed brain differences in drug addicts
before, but as yet they were not sure whether those differences
came before the drug use, or were as a result of it.
Karen Ersche of the Behavioural and Clinical Neuroscience
Institute at Britain's Cambridge University led a team of
researchers who got around this problem by studying pairs of
biological siblings - one addicted and one with no history of
chronic drug or alcohol abuse - and comparing both siblings'
brains to those of other healthy people.
Their results, published in the journal Science, showed that
both addict and non-addict siblings shared the same abnormality
in the parts of the brain linked to controlling behaviour -
regions known as the fronto-striatal systems.
"It has long been known that not everyone who takes drugs
becomes addicted, and that people at risk of drug dependence
typically have deficits in self-control," said Ersche.
"Our findings now shed light on why the risk of becoming
addicted to drugs is increased in people with a family
history:... Parts of their brains underlying self-control
abilities work less efficiently.
Ersche said the next step would be to explore how the
siblings who don't take drugs manage to overcome their brain
abnormality, so scientists can better understand what protects
them from drug abuse. This may provide vital clues for
developing more effective therapies against addiction.
Asked to comment on the study, Derek Hill, a professor of
Medical Imaging Science at University College London, said it
was a "clearly designed" piece of research which showed that
this sort of brain scanning might be used to find so-called
biomarkers to help develop new treatments for other
self-control-related conditions such as over-eating.
"Unfortunately, it takes years to develop an imaging method
like this to the level of maturity needed to help develop new
treatments, so practical benefits are some way in the future,"
he said.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Paul Casciato)