LONDON Jan 23 The brains of people
tripping on magic mushrooms have given the best picture yet of
how psychedelic drugs work and British scientists say the
findings suggest such drugs could be used to treat depression.
Two separate studies into the effects of psilocybin, the
active ingredient in magic mushrooms, showed that contrary to
scientists' expectations, it does not increase but rather
suppresses activity in areas of the brain that are also dampened
with other anti-depressant treatments.
"Psychedelics are thought of as 'mind-expanding' drugs so it
has commonly been assumed that they work by increasing brain
activity," said David Nutt of Imperial College London, who gave
a briefing about the studies on Monday. "But, surprisingly, we
found that psilocybin actually caused activity to decrease in
areas that have the densest connections with other areas."
These so-called "hub" regions of the brain are known to play
a role in constraining our experience of the world and keeping
it orderly, he said.
"We now know that deactivating these regions leads to a
state in which the world is experienced as strange."
In the first study, published in the Proceedings of the
National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) journal, 30 volunteers had
psilocybin infused into their blood while they were inside
magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners, which measure changes
in brain activity.
It found activity decreased in "hub" regions and many
volunteers described a feeling of the cogs being loosened and
their sense of self being altered.
The second study, due to be published in the British Journal
of Psychiatry on Thursday, involved 10 volunteers and found that
psilocybin enhanced their recollections of personal memories.
Robin Carhart Harris from Imperial's department of medicine,
who worked on both studies, said the results suggest psilocybin
could be useful as an adjunct to psychotherapy.
Nutt cautioned that the new research was very preliminary
and involved only small numbers of people.
"We're not saying go out there and eat magic mushrooms," he
said. "But...this drug has such a fundamental impact on the
brain that it's got to be meaningful -- it's got to be telling
us something about how the brain works. So we should be studying
it and optimising it if there's a therapeutic benefit."
"FUNDAMENTAL IMPACT"
The key areas of the brain identified -- one called the
medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) and another called the posterior
cingulate cortex (PCC) -- are the subject of debate among
neuroscientists, but the PCC is thought by many to have a role
in consciousness and self-identity.
The mPFC is known to be hyperactive in depression, and the
researchers pointed out that other key treatments for depression
including medicines like Prozac, as well as cognitive
behavioural therapy (CBT) and deep brain stimulation, also
appear to suppress mPFC activity.
Psilocybin's dampening action on this area may make it a
useful and potentially long-acting antidepressant,
Carhart-Harris said.
The studies also showed that psilocybin reduced blood flow
in the hypothalamus - a part of the brain where people who
suffer from a condition known as cluster headaches often have
increased blood flow. This could explain why some cluster
headache sufferers have said their symptoms improved after
taking the psychedelic drug, the researcher said.
The studies, which are among only a handful conducted into
psychedelic substances since the 1960s and 1970s, revive a
promising field of study into mind-altering drugs which some
experts say can offer powerful and sustained mood improvement
and relief from anxiety.
Other experts echoed Nutt's caution: "These findings are
very interesting from the research viewpoint, but a great deal
more work would be needed before most psychiatrists would think
that psilocybin was a safe, effective and acceptable adjunct to
psychotherapy," said Nick Craddock, a psychiatry professor from
Cardiff University.
Kevin Healy, chair of the Royal College of Psychiatrists'
faculty of medical psychotherapy said it was interesting
research "but we are clearly nowhere near seeing psilocybin used
regularly and widely in psychotherapy practice".
