* Brain stimulation, computer interfaces have medical uses
* Experts see huge potential in military and education
* But does this blur line between humans and machines?
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, March 1 A British ethics group has
launched a debate on the ethical dilemmas posed by new
technologies that tap into the brain and could bring
super-human strength, highly enhanced concentration or
thought-controlled weaponry.
With the prospect of future conflicts between armies
controlling weapons with their minds, the Nuffield Council on
Bioethics launched a consultation on Thursday to consider the
risks of blurring the lines between humans and machines.
"Intervening in the brain has always raised both hopes and
fears in equal measure. Hopes of curing terrible diseases, and
fears about the consequences of trying to enhance human
capability beyond what is normally possible," said Thomas
Baldwin, a professor of philosophy at Britain's York University
who is leading the study.
"These challenge us to think carefully about fundamental
questions to do with the brain: What makes us human? What makes
us an individual? And how and why do we think and behave in the
way we do?".
The Council, an independent body which looks at ethical
issues raised by new developments in biology and medicine, wants
to focus on three main areas of neurotechnologies that change
the brain: brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), neurostimulation
techniques such as deep brain stimulation (DBS) or transcranial
magnetic stimulation (TMS), and neural stem cell therapy.
These technologies are already at various stages of
development for use in the treatment of medical conditions
including Parkinson's disease, depression and stroke, and
experts think they could bring significant benefits, especially
for patients with severe brain disease or damage.
GROWING FAST
But they also have huge potential outside the health
context. In military applications, BCIs are being used to
develop weapons or vehicles controlled remotely by brain
signals, and there is big commercial scope in the gaming
industry with the development of computer games controlled by
people's thoughts.
Speaking at a briefing to launch the consultation, Baldwin
said the estimated total global market for all neurotechnologies
- including pharmaceuticals for the treatment of brain disorders
- is around $150 billion.
"Setting pharmaceuticals aside, the value of the market for
the devices and technologies we are dealing with is something in
the region of $8 billion, and growing fast," he said.
Kevin Warwick, a professor of Cybernetics at the University
of Reading and a supporter of more neurotechnology research,
said some experimental brain technologies had great potential in
medicine.
"From the brain signals, a brain computer interface could
translate a person's desire to move ... and then use those
signals to operate a wheelchair or other piece of technology,"
he said. "For someone who has locked-in syndrome, for example,
and cannot communicate, a BCI could be life-changing."
But he and Baldwin also stressed there are concerns about
safety of some experimental techniques that involve implants in
the brain, and about the ethics of using such technology in
other medicine and other fields.
"If brain-computer interfaces are used to control military
aircraft or weapons from far away, who takes ultimate
responsibility for the actions? Could this be blurring the line
between man and machine?" Baldwin said.
The ethics council's consultation is at
www.nuffieldbioethics.org/neurotechnology. The deadline for
responses is April 23 and it expects to publish a report with
recommendations in 2013.
