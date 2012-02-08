* Deep brain stimulation boosted memory in small study
* Scientists see potential for fighting Alzheimer's
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Feb 3 Lightly shocking a person's
brain just before they learned a new task appeared to strengthen
memory in a handful of patients with epilepsy, a tantalizing
result that could have implications for Alzheimer's disease,
U.S. researchers said on Wednesday.
Pacemaker devices known as deep brain stimulators made by
Medtronic and St. Jude Medical are already used
to calm muscle tremors in patients with Parkinson's disease and
other movement disorders, and are being tested for a host of
other conditions such as treatment-resistant depression.
The devices are implanted under the skin in the chest with
wires leading up the neck connected to tiny electrodes implanted
deep in the brain, which produce electrical impulses.
The current study was done at the University of California
at Los Angeles in seven epileptic patients awaiting surgery who
had electrodes implanted deep in their brains to help pinpoint
the source of their seizures. The team used this opportunity to
see how stimulating the brain affects memory.
They focused on an area of the brain called the entorhinal
cortex, which helps form and store memories.
"The entorhinal cortex is the golden gate to the brain's
memory mainframe," Dr. Itzhak Fried, professor of neurosurgery
at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, who worked on
the study, said in a telephone interview. The research was
published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Fried said sensory experiences that eventually become
memories pass through this hub before they are stored in the
hippocampus, the brain's chief memory center.
For the study, patients played a video game in which they
had to shuttle people around in taxis to different shops in a
virtual city. The team tested whether stimulating the entorhinal
cortex or the hippocampus while they were learning their way
around the city improved their recall.
"When we stimulated the hippocampus itself, there was not an
effect. It was really stimulation in the gateway to the
hippocampus - the entorhinal cortex - where we got the
beneficial effect in terms of memory," Fried said.
Compared to testing before stimulation, zapping this part of
the brain helped people recognize landmarks and navigate the
virtual city more quickly. Fried said the findings suggest
stimulating the brain just as memories are forming is key.
IMPACT ON ALZHEIMER'S
In Alzheimer's disease, this area of the brain is affected
early on, when signs of dementia begin to appear.
Fried said the study might have implications for treatments
for patients with early Alzheimer's disease, but he cautioned
that the results are very preliminary.
"The question would be whether this can help memory in
patients with memory impairments," he said. Scientists are
increasingly focused on ways to treat the memory-robbing
disease, which affects more than 5 million Americans.
Despite costly efforts, no drug has been found that can keep
Alzheimer's from progressing, and policymakers are growing
increasingly worried about the swelling ranks of dementia
patients as the population ages.
Suzanne Haber, a neuroscientist at the University of
Rochester Medical Center in New York who was not involved in the
study, said she was "very excited about the finding," but she
cautioned that the treatment is very invasive, very expensive
and unproven in Alzheimer's patients.
The Obama administration said on Wednesday it plans to spend
an additional $156 million over the next two years to help find
an effective treatment for Alzheimer's.
One team has already tried deep brain stimulation in
Alzheimer's patients. In a study published in the Annals of
Neurology in 2010 researchers tested deep brain stimulation in
six patients over the course of a year and found the treatment
to be relatively safe. They also saw signs the treatment might
have an effect on memory.
Dr. Sandra Black, a brain researcher at the University of
Toronto who wrote an editorial on the current study, said the
findings could have implications for early stage Alzheimer's
disease if tests were developed to identify this process early
through imaging or genomics.
"Although the current evidence is preliminary, is based on
small samples and requires replication, the potential
application of deep-brain stimulation in amnestic disorders is
enticing," Black wrote.